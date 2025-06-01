The Milwaukee Brewers were on the road on Saturday, taking on the Philadelphia Phillies. The series saw Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins head back to his old stomping ground. The 32-year-old spent the first six years of his career with the Phillies. On Saturday, however, Hoskins was the Phillies' worst nightmare. He and Jackson Chourio had 11 of the Brewers' 17 RBIs in the 17-7 win. Hoskins himself had two home runs during the game, much to the joy of Pat Murphy.

Heading into the game Phillies starter Jesus Luzardo was on the short list of Cy Young contenders in the National League. He lasted only 3.1 innings, giving up 12 runs on 12 hits, including both of Hoskins' homers. His ERA ballooned up to 3.58 as Rob Thomson had no choice but to pull him and stop the bleeding.

Murphy and his team need every win they can get. At 31-28, Milwaukee sits in third place in the NL Central. They have been five games behind the Chicago Cubs at the top of the division for the majority of the season. Brewers fans hope that Hoskins and Chourio can key an offensive turnaround.

More than two months into the season, the Brewers are in the bottom 10 of the league in most offensive categories. For a team that was one of the better contact teams in Major League Baseball in 2024, their lack of productivity at the plate has held them back. However, all it takes for a team to get back on track sometimes is one good performance.

The Brewers await the return of Brandon Woodruff and Nestor Cortes to their rotation. Murphy hopes that the pitchers will come back to an offense that will give them plenty of run support.

Chourio and Hoskins have gotten off to slow start and William Contreras is playing through a hand injury. Despite that, Saturday's game is a positive sign of what the Brewers are capable of when they fire on all cylinders.