The National League Divisional Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs has not disappointed. Behind a balanced effort led by Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago won Game 3 in a dramatic 4-3 contest. Jackson Chourio, Quinn Priester, and the rest of Milwaukee's lineup were unable to fight all the way back and have to play at least one more game in the series.

The Brewers put together a dominant campaign during the regular season. Priester even said that 100 wins was not out of reach for Milwaukee down the stretch. Now, the Brewers are two losses away from their season being over. Milwaukee fans know it and shared their concern on social media after losing Game 3.

“It's all happening. The most ignominious departure from playoffs in history. We will lose next two games after being 2-0. It's historical Brewer baseball,” one fan said.

“It’s a legitimate concern , like honestly who do they pitch lol ? Gasser?” asked another.

Article Continues Below

“The problem is, I'm used to getting my heart ripped out by the Bucks and Brewers,” said one Milwaukee native.

“Soon as i bet brewers they become ass again,” complained another.

“Brewers will be okay. Spotted the Cubs 4 in the 1st and the bullpen shut ‘em down the rest of the way. Priester’s cutter costed them this game, but they battled and had a chance to take the lead with a base hit in the 8th. I’m encouraged. Let’s roll Freddy out Gm 4 and close it out,” said one Brewers fan who has not lost faith yet.

Chourio is dealing with a nagging injury that has him playing at less than full strength. While Priester had a poor start, the pressure is on Freddy Peralta to get things back on track in Game 4. However, Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs have the momentum in the series and could ride it all the way to the NLCS.