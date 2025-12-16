Cody Rhodes has now turned out to be WWE star Drew McIntyre's new internet trolling victim. Continuing their on-screen rivalry, McIntyre has now added a new dynamic to their feud by trolling Rhodes on a social network platform.

McIntyre is known for his hilarious internet antics and has now added Rhodes to the list. After Rhodes entered McIntyre's house and attacked him during SmackDown, The “Scottish Warrior” took to X, formerly Twitter, to troll Rhodes for one of his recent emotional moments.

After John Cena's final match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, Rhodes was found teary-eyed standing ringside and soaking in the moment. McIntyre reflected on that moment and trolled Rhodes by calling it scripted. While the moment has been mentioned as completely spontaneous, McIntyre believes “The American Nightmare” specifically crafted it.

“Is there a camera rolling? Yeah? Okay just stay on me here.” https://t.co/awUQmBWBch — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 16, 2025

McIntyre and Rhodes have been in a feud for several months now over the Undisputed WWE Championship. Now, according to SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, the duo will soon face off in a title match, although the date for it is not confirmed yet.

What was Cody Rhodes' emotional moment during John Cena's final match?

At the end of Cena's final match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event, Jackie Redmond caught up with Rhodes. Speaking in the impromptu interview, Rhodes reflected on Cena's legacy.

“It’s really hard to describe, in the sense of all the positives he brought to our industry and leaving it better than we found it,” a teary-eyed Rhodes claimed. “Wrestling is, there’s a way it ends. He did everything right by the book, and it’s still like, when it’s that good, you don’t want it to end. I know that’s vague, but he did everything by the book and taught so many people. He set such a high standard, such a high bar.”

“Tonight, everyone was just chanting ‘Let’s Go Cena’ — not a ‘Cena s**ks’ chant in the house. It’s everything. I’m so happy that it happened. It’s a great, great arena with wrestling history, and I’m so glad it happened there.”