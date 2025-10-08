The Milwaukee Brewers have gotten this far in the 2025 MLB playoffs on the strength of a “small ball” philosophy. However, it doesn't work all the time for them. Just take for example the outcome of their squeeze play attempt in the fourth inning of Game 3 of their National League Division Series against the Chicago Cubs, Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

After trimming their deficit down to two runs with a Jake Bauers single RBI that also moved Caleb Durbin to third base, Brandon Lockridge stepped up to the plate looking to bunt for a potential squeeze play.

With Bauers on first and Durbin on third, Lockridge made contact with the ball on a bunt, as Durbin darted for home plate. However, Durbin was tagged out in a rundown between third and home, as Lockridge reached second base and Bauers moved to third.

The inning would later end on a Joey Ortiz groundout to third, leaving Lockridge and Durbin stranded and the Cubs bringing a two-run advantage into the bottom of the fourth inning.

The squeeze play didn't work for the Brewers pic.twitter.com/4R8aXyFza3 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 8, 2025

Of course, that sequence sparked some reactions from fans on social media.

“First bad thing to ever happen to the Brewers,” a fan said.

“No I was told Pat Murphy is super smart and knows what he’s doing and coaching circles around Craig,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, commented.

Via another commenter: “I really wish i could see the result if he slid home at the end instead of keeping it going.”

Read a different comment: “ahh yes this horrible bunt is definitely the manager’s fault.”

“I'll never understand why guys run back to third for a second time when your guy already advanced. Run full speed home, watch glove of guy at home and try to intercept it with your back,” another X user shared.

The Brewers are trying to complete a sweep of the Cubs in the NLDS to book their ticket to the National League Championship Series, which they have not been to since 2018. A loss in Game 3 would extend the series to a fourth game in Chicago. If the series goes to a winner-take-all Game 5, that would be played in Milwaukee.