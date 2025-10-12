The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs face off in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the 2025 National League Division Series at American Family Field, with the victor advancing to the NL Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The decisive matchup drew 42,743 fans.

Milwaukee broke the 1-1 tie and regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth, courtesy of Andrew Vaughn, the Brewers’ offseason acquisition from the Chicago White Sox. Vaughn, a former No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft who had spent time in the minors earlier this season, showcased patience and power. Working a full count against Colin Rea, Vaughn fouled off a pitch before sending a hanging slider over the left-field wall, giving Milwaukee a 2-1 advantage. This was Vaughn’s second home run of the NLDS, adding to an essential three-run homer in Game 2 that erased a three-run deficit.

Andrew Vaughn launches a go-ahead home run as the Brewers take the lead 🔥pic.twitter.com/S3iW9erjXS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Brewers, who entered the series with MLB’s best regular-season record, had won the first two games at home before dropping Games 3 and 4 at Wrigley Field.

Right-hander Trevor Megill, Milwaukee starter for Game 5, pitched a perfect first inning, retiring the side on 11 pitches and striking out Chicago slugger Kyle Tucker on a 99-mph fastball. Right out of the gate, William Contreras hammered a 3-2 pitch from Drew Pomeranz into center field for a solo homer, putting the Brewers on top 1-0 and turning the tables on a Cubs team that had been racking up 11 first-inning runs over four games.

But the lead didn't last for long. Rookie Jacob Misiorowski replaced Megill for bulk innings, and on the first pitch of the second, Chicago hitter Seiya Suzuki launched a 101.4-mph fastball for a solo homer, tying the score 1-1. This was Suzuki’s second home run of the series and third of the postseason.

All three runs in Game 5 have come via home runs so far.