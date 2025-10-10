Chicago Cubs fans were likely down in the dumps after losing Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Milwaukee Brewers. They were outscored 16-6 in the first two games, with the series shifting back to Chicago.

But the Cubs managed to turn the tables on the Brewers when the series moved to the Windy City. They outscored Milwaukee 10-3 in the two games, winning Game 4, 6-0.

That sets the stage for Saturday's win-or-go-home game for both clubs.

Neither team has yet to announce its planned starting pitcher. That left sports books in the dark, and simply listing the Brewers as home favorites. But this game is going to come down to more than that.

So, let's get to our three bold predictions for the Cubs-Brewers NLDS Game 5.

No Runs Scored in the 1st Inning

I do not believe we will see any runs scored in the first inning. This might not sound like a bold prediction, but in this series, games have been won and lost in the opening frame.

In Game 1, the Brewers led 6-1 after the first inning. In Game 2, both teams scored three runs. At home, the Cubs reversed course and outscored the Brewers 4-1 and 3-0 in the first inning.

However, despite not listing any starting pitchers, Las Vegas listed the Over/Under at just 7.5.

I expect both managers to play this game close to the vest early. Any major mistakes could end their season. Look for this game to be played unlike any other in this series, starting with a scoreless first.

Cubs' Michael Busch Continues to Show Off His Power

The Cubs' lineup is deep. They finished with the third most home runs in the National League this season. In the playoffs, it has been Michael Busch who has brought the lumber. That is particularly true in the NLDS.

Article Continues Below

Busch homered in three of the four games this series, with four overall in the playoffs. He is seeing the ball really well right now. No one on the Brewers' pitching staff scares me that they'll shut down the Cubs.

The 27-year-old broke out this season with 34 home runs and a respectable .261 batting average. Look for Busch's power surge to continue with his fifth postseason home run in Game 5.

Cubs Pull off the Upset, Advance to NLCS

The Milwaukee Brewers were among the best home teams in the majors this year. They finished the regular season 52-29 at American Family Field. Only the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies posted a better home record.

All of that to say, I think the Cubs buck that trend and win Game 5 in Milwaukee.

The Brewers' offense has really been scuffling lately. Over their last 10 games, they are hitting just .218. Their pitching staff hasn't been much better, posting a 3.17 team ERA. That has led to them losing six of their last 10.

Meanwhile, the Cubs are getting hot at the right time. They are 7-3 in their last 10, hitting .250 with a staff ERA of 2.45. The North Siders also have the momentum, as Milwaukee likely figured they were in the catbird's seat after winning the first two games.

In what will be a very close, low-scoring game, I think Chicago pulls off the upset to advance to the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers dispatched the Phillies in Game 4 of their NLDS series, 2-1, in 11 innings Thursday night.