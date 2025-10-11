The Milwaukee Brewers have named Trevor Megill as the starter for Game 5 of the NLDS vs. the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. ET on Saturday at American Family Field, with the series tied 2-2.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Rosiak took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to break the news. His post confirmed the Brewers’ plan to start Megill in a bullpen game.

“Your Brewers opener for NLDS Game 5:

Trevor Megill.”

This move reflects a combination of strategy and necessity. Injuries to Brandon Woodruff and Logan Henderson have left the Milwaukee Brewers short on healthy starters, pushing manager Pat Murphy to lean on the Brewers bullpen once again. Jose Quintana also dealt with a left calf strain in September 2025 and spent time on the injured list, but he returned in the postseason and has pitched out of the bullpen during the NLDS.

Article Continues Below

Megill, a 31-year-old All-Star closer, posted a 2.49 ERA and 30 saves this season. He’s expected to pitch the first inning or two before handing the ball to Jacob Misiorowski, a rookie who impressed with three scoreless frames in Game 2.

Misiorowski’s role could be pivotal as Milwaukee attempts to control the middle innings with velocity and command. The Brewers bullpen has been a strength, and Murphy’s plan is to manage matchups inning by inning.

The Cubs have named left-hander Drew Pomeranz as their Game 5 starter. He’s thrown five perfect innings this postseason across the NL Wild Card Series and NLDS and is expected to lead a full bullpen effort. With Chicago scoring in the first inning of every game this series, Megill’s outing will be key for the Brewers to seize momentum.

This decisive game will test each team’s pitching depth and strategic flexibility. With Megill opening and Misiorowski expected to follow, the Brewers are banking on their bullpen to carry them to the NLCS.