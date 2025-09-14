The Milwaukee Brewers responded to the Texas Rangers’ sweep by winning back-to-back games against the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee erased a five-run deficit on Saturday to win on a walk-off single in extra innings. The Cardinals appeared in control after taking a 6-1 lead in the sixth inning. But the Brewers battled back for the improbable 9-8 victory.

Things looked bleak when St. Louis went up 8-7 in the 10th inning. But Milwaukee answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame. Caleb Durbin tied the score with an RBI double off Cardinals reliever Kyle Leahy. Then Andruw Monasterio played the hero with a walk-off RBI single to center.

Brewers rally for improbable comeback win over Cardinals

The 2025 Brewers are never truly out of any game. Despite falling behind early as St. Louis scored four runs on seven hits off rookie All-Star Jacob Misiorowski, the team kept chipping away. Milwaukee scored two runs in the eighth inning and three runs in the ninth to tie the game 7-7.

With Abner Uribe on the mound in place of injured closer Trevor Megill, the Cardinals took an 8-7 lead in the 10th inning. But the Brewers responded with two more runs in the bottom of the 10th, earning the victory.

Monasterio had an epic at-bat against Leahy. The third-year pro fouled off seven pitches, working to a 2-2 count. He saw 10 pitches from Leahy before lacing a 94 mph sinker to center and driving in Durbin.

While Monasterio’s heroics fit the Brewers’ mold of unexpected players stepping up in big spots, he’s actually done this before. Monasterio hit a game-winning three-run homer in extra innings against the Cincinnati Reds last month. The blast extended Milwaukee’s franchise-record winning streak to 14 games. And, like his clutch base hit on Saturday, it capped a Brewers’ comeback.

Milwaukee benefited from a highlight-reel catch by Jackson Chourio that robbed the Cardinals of a run in the fourth inning. But the Brewers played an uncharacteristically sloppy game, committing three costly throwing errors.

In the end, the fielding miscues didn’t matter. And Misiorowski’s rocky outing was erased as the playoff-bound Brewers rallied for another improbable win.