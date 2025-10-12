The Milwaukee Brewers advanced to the NLCS with a 3-1 Game 5 win over the Chicago Cubs. Their success this season could be attributed to many factors, and some members of the organization have said the presence of the late Bob Uecker has been a motivational force.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Brewers' confidence had been somewhat shaken following two straight road losses agaisnt the Cubs. With Game 5 being at American Family Field, Uecker’s presence was impossible to ignore.

“So, the Brewers looked to the skies for guidance. Murphy sat on the bench several times and prayed. Arnold pointed towards Bob Uecker’s name high above the rafters on the Brewers’ Hall of Fame wall. Uecker, of course, was their beloved Hall of Fame broadcaster who passed away in January,” Nightengale wrote.

“I was talking to Bob Uecker a lot tonight,’’ Brewers general manager Matt Arnold said, “I kept pointing up there where his number is retired. I kept saying, ‘We need you. We really need you. We need you more than ever.' He was a big part of this.’’

Article Continues Below

“Several of the Brewers’ employees, including longtime equipment manager Tony Migliaccio and traveling secretary Dan Larrea, wore plaid wool sports jackets in honor of Uecker,” Nightengale wrote. “Arnold wore plaid shoes in tribute to Uecker and carried a Uecker coin that was given to him by Uecker’s wife, Judy.”

The Cubs staged a late threat in the top of the eighth inning, but closer Abner Uribe was eventually able to slam the door shut in front of a home crowd that once listened to Uecker’s radio call of their team.

Milwaukee will begin their NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers at home on Monday night.