The Milwaukee Brewers were able to defeat the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the NLDS to advance in the postseason, and they had some fun after their win. While they were still on the field, the Brewers walked around with a flag that had the letter “L” on it, which was probably insinuating the loss they had just given the Cubs.

The celebration was warranted, as the Brewers know that this wasn't their typical divisional series, according to Christian Yelich.

“This was more than the usual Division Series,” Yelich said via MLB.com. “Everyone wants to point to past postseasons, but the majority of these guys weren’t even here for that. So you try to downplay it going into this series against the Cubs and call it any other Division Series, you say you just want to advance.”

The Brewers are flying the L pic.twitter.com/VgRq4OEPRr — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Brewers put the past narratives behind them in the series, and they were able to dig deep against a divisional rival. The road doesn't get any easier, as the reigning champions Los Angeles Dodgers, will be waiting for them.

“We’re always the underdogs,” Brandon Woodruff said. “But winning this series against our division rival, first time we won a series since 2018, we’ve got nothing to lose. We’re going to play free. I think getting over this hump is huge.”

One of the key players of the series was William Contreras, who was playing with a bruised left hand. If the Brewers want a chance at beating the Doggers, they're going to need him to show up once again. For now, they'll celebrate this series win against the Cubs, and they're probably still holding that flag around somewhere.