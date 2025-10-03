There was uncertainty about whether Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff would pitch in the NLDS due to a shoulder injury. However, on Friday, it was confirmed that Woodruff would not be throwing in the series against the Chicago Cubs.

Nevertheless, Brewers manager Pat Murphy managed to say that Woodruff was making progress, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

When asked about Woodruff's shoulder, Murphy said that it was “100 percent intact.” Recently, Woodruff has faced a series of struggles. Ultimately, he sustained a right lat strain and was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Altogether, he finished the season with a record of 7-2, a 3.20 ERA, and 83 strikeouts. Meanwhile, the Brewers are setting their sights on the Cubs with the NLDS beginning on Saturday. Currently, Murphy is in his second season as manager.

Meanwhile, Woodruff is in his eighth season with the Brewers. He first joined the organization in 2017. Since then, he has accumulated a record of 53-28 while starting in 127 games.

Additionally, he has an overall ERA of 3.10 and 871 strikeouts. For the NLDS, starters Freddy Peralta, Quinn Priester, and José Quintana will be available. Also, DL Hall, Jacob Misiorowski, Chad Patrick, and Trevor Megill are waiting in the wings in the bullpen.

The Brewers' chances against the Cubs

As of now, the Brewers are the slight favorites over the Cubs in the NLDS, according to FanDuel. Ultimately, it is Milwaukee who has the edge when it comes to pitching, whereas Chicago holds the advantage when it comes to their offense.

With Peralta scheduled to start Game 1, it will be difficult to see who can follow suit in the rotation. In that case, Woodruff's absence will be felt. Luckily for Milwaukee, the Cubs have a weak rotation themselves.

Truth to be told, it is really anybody's series. In some games, pitching will rule the day. While in others, it will be the bats.

Nevertheless, it is going to be a doozy.