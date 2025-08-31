The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Sunday, falling to 85-53 on the season. They were aiming for a sweep of the first-place Jays in the series finale, but their pitching let them down. Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff spoke about his recent struggles after allowing eight runs in 4.1 innings.

“My job is to try and keep making pitches and make quality pitches,” Woodruff said, per Todd Rosiak. “And I felt like, for the most part today, I wasn't able to do that. I feel like I've been fighting it a little bit over these last 2-3 outings, and that's all part of a baseball season.”

He was asked to specify, “Mechanics change over time, and the hard thing to do in a season is to keep making tiny adjustments to keep staying in a good spot. And it's nothing crazy. Something just doesn't feel the same because the execution goes down. That's mainly what I look at. I'm not concerned with the velocity. It's more about ‘Am I putting this ball in a good spot?' And I feel like I'm not putting the ball in good spots a lot.”

The Brewers got Woodruff back from a myriad of injuries on July 6, and the early results were strong. He allowed two or fewer runs in each of his first seven starts, and the team picked up seven wins. Since, he has allowed 13 runs in 14.1 innings for an 8.16 ERA.

The Brewers have an elite pitching staff, with Freddy Peralta leading the way. But the secondary pieces have slipped of late, namely Woodruff and Jacob Misiorowski. The defense let Woodruff down in this game as well, with an Andrew Vaughn error leading to three first-inning runs. Without those pieces in place, the red-hot Brewers from the regular season won't show up to the postseason once again.