The Milwaukee Brewers were one pitch away from tying Game 1 of the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers Monday night, but second baseman Brice Turang’s instinctive move to avoid a pitch instead became the game’s defining moment. With the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth, Turang leaned back from a Blake Treinen slider that brushed close to his jersey. Had it hit him, the Brewers would have tied the score 2-2. Instead, he struck out swinging on the next pitch, sealing a 2-1 loss.

After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy addressed the play and offered a calm, understanding response that quickly gained attention across social media. His reaction reflected his trademark leadership style — protective, composed, and rooted in perspective.

Athlon Sports' David Gasper took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the moment Murphy was asked about Turang avoiding being hit by the pitch and his brief response that summed up his view.

“It’s a natural reaction.”

Murphy, speaking postgame, emphasized that Turang’s decision wasn’t about strategy or hesitation but instinct. He declined to criticize his young infielder, instead calling the play part of the unpredictable nature of October baseball. The Brewers’ manager added that his team had chances earlier in the game and credited their effort despite the narrow defeat.

Turang, in his third MLB season, is known more for defense and speed than for power. His reaction came naturally — a reflex to protect himself rather than risk a hit-by-pitch. The play has since sparked debate among fans and analysts, with some arguing he should have taken the pitch, while others defended the safety-first instinct.

Murphy’s response, captured in Gasper’s viral post, reinforced his reputation as a players-first manager. By calling the second baseman's move “natural,” he protected the young infielder from public backlash and helped the Brewers keep focus ahead of Game 2.

For Milwaukee, the sequence reflected both heartbreak and humanity — a reminder that postseason baseball is often decided by inches and instincts. Murphy’s empathy may prove crucial as the Brewers look to even the series.