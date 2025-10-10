The Milwaukee Brewers entered the MLB postseason with high expectations. They were one of the best teams in all of baseball during the regular season and secured a first round postseason bye as a result. However, now playing the Chicago Cubs, the Brewers could be eliminated on Saturday night. The Cubs took care of business on Thursday, earning a 6-0 win to force a Game 5. Despite the Cubs' momentum, Brewers veteran Christian Yelich isn't worried with the series tied 2-2.

“It’s part of the story, man. Sometimes you’re going to have to win some big games,” Yelich said, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “You face some adversity in the postseason… You gotta keep going. We played well at our home field, they took care of business here. Go back, get ready for Saturday and make sure we play well.”

This is not the first time Yelich has dealt with postseason adversity. The outfielder has played at the MLB level since 2013. Yelich has appeared in 22 postseason games in his big league career. Yelich did not reach the postseason with the Miami Marlins, but has led the Brewers to the playoffs five times.

Milwaukee has yet to reach the Fall Classic with Yelich on the squad, however. The veteran is hoping to change that this year.

A three-time All-Star and former MVP, Yelich has endured ups and downs in recent seasons. Still, he's a respected veteran in Milwaukee. Somewhat quietly, Yelich played fairly well in 2025 — hitting .264/.343/.452 to go along with a .795 OPS, 29 home runs, 103 RBI and 16 stolen bases.

Christian Yelich and the Brewers will look to clinch an NLDS victory on Saturday night in Milwaukee. First pitch for Game 5 is scheduled for 8:08 PM EST.