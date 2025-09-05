The Milwaukee Brewers’ stunning ascension to the best record in baseball has been a true team effort. Milwaukee’s run has been supported by a strong rotation. But Freddy Peralta has emerged as the staff’s ace. On Thursday, Peralta extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 29.

Peralta now has the second-longest scoreless inning streak in franchise history. However, the two-time All-Star downplayed the accomplishment after the Brewers’ 2-0 loss in the series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies.

“I’m not really thinking about it. Of course I know about it because people are talking about it. But I don’t really think about that. Just focus and pitch,” Peralta said, per MLB Network.

Freddy Peralta continues historic season for Brewers

Peralta has been red-hot since the beginning of August. He’s now held opposing teams scoreless in five straight starts. The eighth-year veteran hasn’t allowed a run since Atlanta Braves outfielder Eli White homered off him on August 5.

Article Continues Below

In his last six starts, Peralta is 4-0 with a 0.27 ERA, 0.848 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 33 innings. He picked up his MLB-leading 16th win of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 29. Peralta is the first Brewers pitcher to record 16 wins since 2017.

Asked to account for his incredible success this season, Peralta pointed to his off-speed stuff. “I trust more in my off pitch right now. The curve ball is working really well, the change up is unbelievable… It’s something that I’ve put a lot of emphasis on and it’s been working really well,” he explained.

The change up in particular has been a strong weapon for the 29-year-old starter. “I’m feeling way more comfortable with the [change up], especially with righties. I’ve been commanding that pitch really well. And it’s been helping me a lot, especially when my fastball is not there. The change up is the pitch that helps me with everything else,” Peralta said, per MLB Network.

The Brewers will attempt to bounce back from a 2-1 series loss to the Phillies in Friday’s opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The team hopes that Christian Yelich can return from a back injury during the series. Milwaukee is 86-55 on the season and holds a five-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.