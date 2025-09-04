The Milwaukee Brewers announced that Christian Yelich would miss the finale against the Philadelphia Phillies after he was scratched from Wednesday’s game. The former MVP is experiencing back pain that manager Pat Murphy attributes to a hustle double against the Arizona Diamondbacks last week.

The team initially said that Yelich is expected to return for Milwaukee’s upcoming series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. While Brewers fans are justifiably anxious, the plan hasn’t changed. Milwaukee anticipates the former MVP taking the field Friday in Pittsburgh, per team reporter Curt Hogg.

A quick return to the lineup is obviously the ideal outcome. Of course, it will come down to the player. Murphy reiterated that, while Yelich is expected to play Friday, it depends on how his back is feeling, via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. So it is possible Yelich misses additional time if his soreness lingers.

Brewers remain hopeful Christian Yelich returns against Pirates

The 13th-year veteran’s absence from the lineup is particularly troubling as Yelich underwent season-ending back surgery in 2024. This year, the Brewers’ boast the best record in baseball and the team has World Series aspirations. Losing such an important player in the middle of such a special season would be especially devastating.

However, Murphy did his best to allay fans’ fears. “I think it's pretty common for someone who had back surgery that at some point due to wear and tear, you're going to have that flare up again of stiffness and soreness and that type of thing. We've been assured that it's nothing more than that,” Murphy said, per McCalvy.

Initial reports indicated the club feels confident that Yelich will be able to resume playing this season. And his return could come as early as Friday in Pittsburgh.

Without the three-time All-Star in the lineup Wednesday, the Brewers beat Philadelphia, evening the series 1-1. Yelich has been clutch at the plate this year with his best offensive season since 2019. He’s also displayed his Gold Glove-caliber defense, reminding fans he's a complete player and irreplaceable in Milwaukee’s outfield.

Still, the Brewers have proven to be a remarkably resilient team during what Murphy described as a magical season. Milwaukee will send veteran ace Freddy Peralta to the mound in the rubber match against the Phillies Thursday. Philadelphia will counter with former All-Star Ranger Suarez.