Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio is in the Game 2 lineup for the Brewers against the Chicago Cubs on Monday, manager Pat Murphy has confirmed.

Chourio left Game 1 of the NLDS in the second inning on Saturday with hamstring tightness. He was 3-3 at the time as Milwaukee jumped out to a 9-1 lead.

He will lead off and play left field on Monday at American Family Field.

Chourio confirmed after Game 1 that he felt fine, but because an MRI came back inconclusive, he was not sure about his availability for the rest of the series. He missed most of August with a hamstring injury and Chourio assured fans he was in “a very good position” compared to that time, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com.

“It's the mental hurdle,” Murphy added on Monday. “I'm sure it's not 100 percent. But I'm more worried about behavior than feelings. However he feels isn't as important as how he behaves.”

Murphy also said that the team would have to monitor how Chourio feels throughout the game.

Article Continues Below

“If he gets in a situation where he feels it, we're going to take him out,” he said. “If he gets in a situation where he doesn't feel like he can do the job, we're going to take him out.”

Chourio is in his second big league season, following up a loud rookie campaign with 21 more home runs in 2025 and a .270 average with a .770 OPS. He helped lead the Brewers to a 97-win regular season, good for the best record in baseball.

Now with four postseason games under his belt between the last two seasons, Chourio is hitting .571 in the playoffs with three multi-hit games.

The Brewers and Cubs will do battle in Game 2 on Monday night at 9:08 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is looking to push Chicago to the brink of elimination in their best-of-five series.