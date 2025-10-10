The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a brutal 6-0 Game 4 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. As a result, the two teams must participate in a Game 5 matchup that will decide the winner of the series. After the collapse in Game 4, Milwaukee received a brutally honest message from a former MLB player amid the team's playoff race.

During an appearance on “Foul Territory,” Erik Kratz, who played as a catcher for 11 years, believes the Brewers have what it takes to win the series over the Cubs. However, he also admits that he doesn't think the club has what it takes to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round. Kratz ultimately doesn't believe Milwaukee has the depth necessary to go on a true World Series run.

“I think [the Brewers] are built to give the Dodgers a tougher time than the Cubs,” said Kratz… “To me, it's about this fanbase getting the ultimate prize, and in the way is the Cubs right now. In the way is the fact that [Milwaukee] doesn't have a starting pitcher… To me, I think they were built for the postseason… But they don't have enough depth overall… Now their back is up against the wall. They have to go and push all in. Whatever they feel like their style is, go push all in.”

Article Continues Below

"Whatever they feel like their style is, go push all in."@ErikKratz31's message to the Brewers ahead of Game 5: "Leave it all out on the field." 😤 pic.twitter.com/p5j2hf1Q23 — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 10, 2025

The Brewers entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the NL after finishing the regular season with a 97-65 record. However, after outplaying the Cubs in the first two games of the postseason series, Milwaukee has allowed Chicago to get back in it in Games 3 and 4. The series is tied 2-2 heading into the final game of the series.

Game 5 takes place on Saturday at 8:08 p.m. EST. It will be a home game for the Brewers as the club aims to advance to the next round of the playoffs.