The Milwaukee Brewers are coming off a big win to start a 4-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates in a NL Central battle. Ahead of Game 2, the Brewers are reinstating reliever Aaron Ashby from the IL (right oblique strain).

Ashby has yet to pitch this season. In 2024, he had a very respectable campaign. In only 14 games, Ashby had a 2.86 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and had 33 K's in 28.1 innings. He turned reliever after his stints as a starter didn't really pan out. In 2022, Ashby started 19 of 27 games. He went 2-10 with a 4.44 ERA, and the move to the bullpen has been paying off for him. He did start two games last season. Ashby did not pitch in 2023 after he had shoulder surgery.

The Brewers are hoping to get the same version of him as last season. He would be a quality long reliever for a bullpen that is not making any noise. Abner Uribe has been the best arm in the pen all season long. He has a 1.19 ERA in 22.2 innings pitched. He has one save, a 1.15 WHIP, 32 K's, and 10 walks on the season. Nick Mears has a 1.83 ERA in 19.2 innings, and Trevor Megill, the closer, has a 2.20 ERA and eight saves on the season.

Milwaukee is 25-26 on the year. They are 5-5 in their last 10 games. A major issue for this team is their -4 run differential. They have scored only 220 runs, which is 7th in the NL, however, they have allowed 224 runs, which is the most in the NL Central and the 5th most in the NL.

This series against the Pirates is crucial. They have a chance to jump over .500 with a series sweep. That will be needed as they take on the Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies right after the Pirates.

On Friday, Freddy Peralta will take on Paul Skenes in what should be an epic showdown in Pittsburgh.