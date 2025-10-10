Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy receives plenty of attention for his unique personality, which is comprised of pocket pancakes and impromptu William Shakespeare quotes, but he can also be brutally honest. That was the case following a 6-0 road loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 4 of the National League Division Series.

The Cubbies once again belted a home run in the first inning, courtesy of a three-run shot by left fielder Ian Happ, but this time, the Brew Crew were unable to mount a response. Murphy's squad failed to capitalize on Matthew Boyd's three walks and mustered only three hits all night. Add in a Caleb Durbin error that preceded another run in the sixth inning, and this was a highly uncharacteristic showing by the team that owned MLB's best record during the regular season.

Chicago manager Craig Counsell gave a ton of credit to the fervid fans who filled Wrigley Field on Thursday night, going as far to say that he has “never seen a baseball game like that.” Murphy agreed with his longtime friend and former boss, admitting that the home crowd did play a role in the Brewers dud.

“I mean, it affected the game,” the 2024 NL Manager of the Year told reporters after dropping another one to the Cubs. “This crowd affected the game the last two games. It affected the way we played for sure.”

Brewers must display the mental fortitude needed to succeed in the playoffs

Article Continues Below

Freddy Peralta, the man many fans wish was now available for an NLDS-deciding Game 5, was not his best in Game 4. While the two-time All-Star hurler did settle down after his rough first inning, the damage was done. Milwaukee lacked the necessary offensive firepower to shift momentum, and now the club is in danger of blowing a 2-0 series lead to its divisional rival.

The Friendly Confines are lauded for their passion and energy, which was on full display in this latest elimination game. Few crowds can match that verve, but Cream City will surely be rocking on Saturday. The Brewers earned home-field advantage in the 2025 MLB playoffs, and now is the time to capitalize on it.

Though, regardless of the venue, Pat Murphy must make sure his guys are ready to compete with the season on the line. One has to wonder what another October shortcoming would do to Milwaukee's psyche. Nobody in the clubhouse can afford to ponder such a scenario. They have to take care of business.

Expect a wild atmosphere to engulf American Family Field in what will be the final NL Central clash of 2025.