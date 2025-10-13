The Milwaukee Brewers endured endless condemnation for their ongoing October woes over the last half-decade, but when this ballclub genuinely looks the part of a contender, it usually fares well. In four of the six campaigns in w10/hich the Brew Crew has won 95 games or more during the regular season, it has advanced to the World Series once and National League Championship Series three times (could have reached NLCS in 1979, but was kept out due to division format).

Now, after earning a franchise-record and MLB-best 97 victories, the Brewers are hoping to return to the Fall Classic and win their first-ever championship. Though, as Ric Flair used to spout on the microphone during his classic promos, “to be the man, you gotta beat the man.” Milwaukee has already accomplished so much to get to this stage, surpassing many teams that boast more star power and money, but this group cannot attain true immortality unless it first vanquishes the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The defending champs enter American Family Field on Monday for Game 1 of the NLCS. Following an offseason in which legions of baseball fans denounced a system that allows LA to commit over $1 billion in deferred payments while building a super roster, it would be quite poetic if the tenacious Brewers rode their homegrown-heavy roster past the Big Bad Dodgers and all the way to the mountaintop.

They say everyone loves an underdog tale, but Pat Murphy's squad is imposing in its own way. Although it secured the No. 1 seed partially through unconventional means, Milwaukee does not fancy itself a “David.” This group looked like an unmistakable Goliath for much of the summer and swept LA 6-0 in July. It plans on maintaining its stature against MLB's long-lasting behemoth.

Can the Brewers knock out the Boys in Blue? We assess their chances in our NLCS bold predictions. Buckle up.

Christian Yelich, Brewers will enjoy a power surge when they need it

This team did not get this far by smashing the baseball over the fence at an absurd rate. In fact, Milwaukee recorded just 166 home runs during the regular season, which was the second-lowest of any playoff squad (San Diego Padres had 152) and 22nd overall. The Brew Crew relied on contact-hitting brilliance — third-best team batting average at .258 — and an NL-leading 164 stolen bases to manufacture the third-most runs in MLB.

Milwaukee cannot forget its identity in this upcoming series. It is unlikely to out-slug a Los Angeles lineup that features Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernandez, to name a few. Bat-to-ball skills, savvy base-running, superb pitching and sound defense is Brewers baseball at its finest. Those attributes comprise a formula that would produce magnificent results in any organization. However, in order to stand face to face with the Dodgers, a little extra oomph is necessary.

Offensive versatility is important in the playoffs, especially when battling a team replete with game-changers in its lineup and pitching staff. Milwaukee must string together hits and then attain the big inning by going yard in opportune moments. If the Brewers are going to collectively hit more homers, I expect the former MVP to do the heavy lifting.

Christian Yelich, who has quietly played almost 1,000 career games for this franchise, led the club with 29 dingers in 2025. Following an injury-plagued 2024 season, the two-time batting champion posted a .795 OPS across 150 games. His power did wane down the stretch, though. Yelich has not blasted a home run since Sept. 16. But he is ready to resurface.

The left-handed hitter can catch fire without warning, something the Dodgers should be keenly aware of ahead of Game 1. I believe their efforts will prove unsuccessful, however. The 33-year-old has underachieved in past postseasons, but this year, he has had the luxury of not having to bear an overwhelming share of the offensive burden. His teammates can take the pressure off and enable him to stay free and easy when big chances present themselves.

Although Yelich is not the only Brewers player capable of rounding the bases, he is the one I expect to headline a more balanced lineup in the NLCS. If that happens, the chase for the pennant could become a coin toss.

Milwaukee will take Dodgers to a Game 7

This organization has a chance to send a thunderous message, while also giving FOX Sports and MLB sponsors a huge middle finger. And it is a simple one: a champion does not have to look a certain way. At this point of the year, you just need to get the job done. Milwaukee embodies that mantra time after time. Its relentless nature should remain present.

Full disclosure: I do not think a fairy-tale ending awaits Cream City. The Dodgers are in prime position to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the New York Yankees' three-peat from 1998-2000. They will have to get their nails far dirtier than most people anticipate, however.

The Brewers are not just a nice story. Not this year. They are patient at the plate, accumulating only 1,266 strikeouts (fifth-fewest in MLB), and stingy on the mound — 3.58 ERA was only behind the Texas Rangers' staff. The postseason is not always about making plays. It is also about avoiding mistakes.

The lights will probably not be too bright for the battle-tested Dodgers, to be clear, but this version of Milwaukee is equipped to handle the heat in its own right. Fans are just hoping the presumptive two-time NL Manager of the Year presses the right buttons.

The decision to utilize the struggling Aaron Ashby (5.79 ERA in four playoff outings) as an opener for Game 1 instead of going with another southpaw like Jose Quintana is certainly curious, and Pat Murphy's lineup changes versus the Chicago Cubs in the NLDS drew considerable criticism. Despite those potential roadblocks, the Brew Crew is dynamic enough to pose a serious threat to the current king of The Show.

A healthy Brandon Woodruff could have maybe convinced me to slot Milwaukee in the World Series, but even with the All-Star righty unavailable, this is a dangerous squad. If the Brewers can force a decisive clash in American Family Field, all other factors may prove irrelevant. Get to Game 7, and then hold on tight.