The Milwaukee Brewers didn't show any signs of rust in the National League Division Series after having a week off with the best record in baseball. The Brewers dominated the Cubs in Games 1 and 2 at home to move within one win of advancing to the NLCS.

On Wednesday, the Cubs showed that they aren't ready to just roll over and go on vacation for the offseason. Chicago hung four runs on Brewers starter Quinn Priester in the first inning and hung on for the rest of the day against a strong effort from the Milwaukee bullpen, coming away with a 4-3 win to extend the series to a Game 4 on Thursday.

After the game, Priester pointed the finger entirely at himself, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

Quinn Priester: “Everyone else played real well with the exception of myself. That’s entirely on me.” pic.twitter.com/VxC2GMGaTG — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yeah, very frustrated with that first inning, the only inning,” Priester said. “Command wasn't good and stuff wasn't coming out the way I wanted it to. Ultimately, it falls on me to make an adjustment. It's gonna be different every day, you're gonna have different circumstances to work with and battle through and it's up to the pitcher to make an adjustment to give us a chance, get the ball in play. Didn't do that today.

“Everyone else played real well with the exception of myself. Definitely feel like that’s entirely on me.”

Priester had a stellar regular season, finishing with a 13-3 record and an ERA of just 3.32. He was apart of a Brewers pitching staff that absolutely dominated its opponents all season long and is a big reason why they are in the spot that they are, just one win from making the Championship Series with home-field advantage.

Unfortunately, he did not have his best stuff on Wednesday. The 25-year old made it just 2/3 of an inning, giving up four earned runs and three hits with a pair of walks.

It's unlikely that Priester would pitch again in this series even if the Cubs can force a Game 5, though it's possible that he would be available out of the bullpen in a winner-take-all game on Saturday. However, Milwaukee will be hoping it can get the job done in Game 4 on Thursday, potentially with its ace Freddy Peralta on the bump.