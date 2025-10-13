Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts gets the superstar treatment — even from Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse attendants.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy proved as much on Monday before his team faces the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS when he explained what he witnessed the day before.

Pat Murphy shared that a Brewers clubhouse attendant gave Mookie Betts a ride out of the stadium last night and drove right past him. pic.twitter.com/4Pwf9q5BCy — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) October 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“One of our clubbies last night, our clubbies…gave Mookie a ride,” he said. “It’s a pretty long walk from here all the way out to the cars. And passed me right by like I wasn’t even there. I’m like, ‘hey, 10 years, I’ve never gotten a ride. There’s Mookie in front smiling.'”

That's just what happens when you're an eight-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion. And, honestly, maybe it's warranted coming from a Brewers clubbie. In 21 at bats against Milwaukee this year, Betts has only two hits, both singles.

Article Continues Below

Nevertheless, Betts is in the Dodgers lineup and batting second on Monday night as Los Angeles looks to return to the World Series for the second straight year. The Brewers, meanwhile, are looking to win their first-ever National League pennant and return to the World Series for the first time since they made their lone appearance in 1982. Murphy is embracing the role of the underdog.

“We’re just a bunch of average Joes,” Murphy said on Sunday, per Bob Nightengale of USA TOday. “[All-Star outfielder Christian Yelich] calls it the collection of misfit toys. Everybody has been DFA’d or moved around or been through really tough stretches.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who worked with Murphy on staff with the San Diego Padres, made it clear on Sunday that despite LA's plentiful postseason experience, the Brewers are legit.

“They're just gritty, they're tough,” Roberts said, “and they take on Murph's personality. They've got some guys that can slug. They've got some athleticism. They really defend well. They can pitch well. They've got complete buy-in, and so they're hungry. Those things are components that are scary.