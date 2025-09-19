The Milwaukee Brewers are riding an incredible wave thanks to Quinn Priester. The numbers now place him in historic company. Priester has delivered stability every time he takes the mound, and the results speak for themselves. The Brewers have now won in each of his last 16 starts. That streak is the longest by any MLB pitcher age 25 or younger since the Yankees won 22 straight behind Whitey Ford from 1950 to 1953. In a tight NL Central race, Priester’s dominance could not have come at a better time.

The @Brewers have now won Quinn Priester's last 16 starts. That's the longest streak by an MLB pitcher 25 or younger since the Yankees won 22 straight Whitey Ford starts from 1950-53. pic.twitter.com/yAa7gHmX3S — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

What makes this stretch even more remarkable is that Priester is still developing as a starter. The Brewers have asked him to handle pressure starts. He has consistently risen to the occasion. Each outing has built more trust between him and the coaching staff. The streak is not just about wins piling up. It also reflects his steady approach on the mound and the confidence it brings to the rest of the roster.

Comparisons to Whitey Ford carry serious weight. Ford was known as the anchor of the Yankees dynasty. He delivered when it mattered most. While no one is putting Priester in that category just yet, the Brewers understand the value of having a young arm who can stabilize their rotation. The trust in Priester has grown with each start. His teammates have responded with sharper defense and timely hitting whenever he takes the ball.

In the NL Central, every win can swing the standings. Having a streak like this is massive. The Brewers have already clinched a postseason spot, but the battle for positioning is still fierce. Priester’s ability to keep his streak alive could shape where Milwaukee lands in the bracket. His consistent outings have changed the tone of the rotation and given the Brewers a true weapon as October draws closer.

For the Brewers, Quinn Priester is no longer just a promising pitcher. He is now the steady force carrying a team toward October. If this streak continues, fans will remember 2025 as the season Priester placed himself next to Whitey Ford in baseball’s record books.

Will his remarkable streak keep rolling when the postseason lights shine the brightest?