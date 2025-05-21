The Milwaukee Brewers are a team that has dealt with injuries in the starting rotation. They have utilized 11 different starters this season, but there is one bright spot.

Rookie starter Logan Henderson joins great company as someone who accomplished a rare feat. Through his first three career games, Henderson has K'd up at least seven hitters in all of them. He joins Pirates' starter Jared Jones as the last person to do it, who accomplished it last season.

Henderson's numbers look electric right now. In 16.0 innings, he has a 1.69 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 23 K's, and only four walks on the season. His WAR has already reached 0.7, meaning the Brewers are benefiting from his success. According to ESPN stats, Henderson is throwing roughly 15 pitches per inning with a 12.9 K/9. It's a small sample size, but the right-hander is getting the job done at an efficient rate.

He is a bright spot on a team that doesn't have many at the moment. The rotation is banged up, and it's unclear when or even if it will be healthy again this season. Freddy Peralta is the only starter with 10 starts and leads the team with 55.2 innings pitched. Peralta is pitching very well also, with a 2.59 ERA and 57 Ks. Jose Quintana pitched well to begin the season, but is also on the IL.

Milwaukee is 25-24 as of now. They are currently losing to the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 in the 8th inning at time of publish. The offense needs to improve. They are in a massive slump.

Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich are both hitting below .240, with Yelich at an abysmal .186. If those two don't improve at the dish, then the Brewers won't see much success, and if they do, it's winning low-scoring game due to their pitching.

Henderson's next start is scheduled to be against the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road at PNC Park on May 25.