The Milwaukee Brewers completed a historic sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, completing a rare feat accomplished only twice before in Major League Baseball history. With their 6-5 win at Dodger Stadium, Milwaukee became just the third team to go 6-0 or better against the Dodgers in a single season, joining the 1994 Braves and 2006 Cardinals.

The victory extended the Brewers’ winning streak to 10 games, tied for the third-longest in franchise history and their first double-digit win streak since 2021. It’s only the 12th such streak in club history and just the third time in the Wild Card Era that Milwaukee has reached at least 10 straight wins. Throughout their six games against the Dodgers, the Brewers outscored Los Angeles 31-15.

Sunday’s game resulted in another comeback for Milwaukee, which overcame its first three-run deficit of the season. Down 3-0 after Shohei Ohtani’s 34th home run in the third inning, the Brewers capitalized on a disastrous defensive showing by the Dodgers. Three errors, all while Clayton Kershaw was on the mound, allowed Milwaukee to score three runs in the fourth inning, including an RBI single by Andruw Monasterio and a two-base error on a ball hit by Joey Ortiz.

The Brewers took the lead in the sixth inning after sending seven batters to the plate. Eric Haase tied the game with an RBI single before Isaac Collins delivered a clutch two-out, two-strike, two-run single off Will Klein, giving the Brewers a 6-4 lead. Collins had also delivered a go-ahead home run the night before.

Jackson Chourio extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single, tying a personal best. Starting pitcher Jose Quintana (7-3) allowed four runs over six innings with five strikeouts. Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw gave up three runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk in 4 1/3 innings, striking out two. Lou Trivino (3-1) was charged with the loss after surrendering two runs in just one-third of an inning.

In the ninth, the Dodgers pulled within one run on a Dalton Rushing infield single, but Abner Uribe retired Mookie Betts to seal his second save.

Since falling to 25-28 in late May, the Brewers have gone 34-12, the best record in baseball over that period. With the Chicago Cubs losing earlier Sunday, Milwaukee now shares the NL Central lead and is tied for the best overall record in the majors.