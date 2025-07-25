Starting a new series against the visiting Miami Marlins, the Milwaukee Brewers are looking to solidify their hold on the NL Central. A win on Friday would at least hold their lead at one game over the Chicago Cubs. If Cubs lose to their rivals, the Chicago White Sox, then the Brewers could potentially go up two games.

At the moment, a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning is tinged with a bit of controversy. On back-to-back pitches, Milwaukee outfielder Jackson Chourio disagreed with home-plate umpire Dan Bellino's calls, contributing to Chourio striking out. Social media account Talkin' Baseball posted the exchange on their X (formerly Twitter) account.

Jackson Chourio disagreed with a 3-1 pitch that was called a strike, then on the next pitch umps called him out on strikes for swinging at a pitch that hit him pic.twitter.com/F6VXcDreWt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Naturally, Chourio rebounded in his next at bat, hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning. That run tied the game at 1, following Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers' solo shot in the third. Miami starter Cal Quantrill and Brewers ace Freddy Peralta were locked in a classic pitcher's duel.

Despite Chourio's unfortunate first at-bat, it looks like the outfielder has moved past it. Can Chourio spur the Brew Crew to another win Friday evening?

Brewers look to take sole lead of NL Central versus Marlins

Now, the Brewers bullpen has taken over. If they can continue Peralta's strong start, then it might ruin an equally good outing from Quantrill. Despite the team's struggles, if the Marlins can win this series against Milwaukee, it will go a long way towards helping morale in a growing locker room. Yet, there's no doubt that the Brewers could use a series win much more right now.

A win or sweep would help Milwaukee maintain their lead. It would also show that they are serious about contending, if some still don't believe it. After all, Miami is the furthest thing from a playoff team.

They should be an easier opponent for the Brewers to put away. As long as Chourio can continue to put annoyances like possible missed calls behind him this quickly, then Milwaukee's odds of success will undoubtedly improve.