The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the Minnesota Twins on Saturday to drop another series. It was their third consecutive series loss and second consecutive shutout loss, a 7-0 defeat. Brewers manager Pat Murphy was asked about their issues after the game and seemingly took aim at the front office in his response.

” I trust the players, I like the players, I think they're good. Now, did we go spend a lot of money in the offseason, guys? Let's call a spade a spade, no, we didn't. Are we real deep in the position player business? No, we're not. But we have good ones, and we have ones that are not getting the results right now and aren't in their best state of mind.”

The Brewers made the postseason last year after winning the National League Central by ten games. This offseason, they let Willy Adames walk in free agency and traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. They replaced both of those important positions, shortstop and closer, with in-house options.

Murphy took over for Craig Counsell after he led the Brewers to five postseason appearances in eight years. Last year's division title was their fourth in seven years, but they have only made the NLCS once in that stretch. Now, they are four games under .500 as Memorial Day rapidly approaches.

The Brewers did not spend money this offseason, but that has very rarely been their strategy in offseasons. Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio are the only long-term deals they have on their books. Murphy and general manager Matt Arnold need to find under-the-radar players and develop them into stars to continue competing in the National League. That process has not worked out so far this year.

After closing out their series with the Twins on Sunday, Murphy and the Brewers host the lowly Baltimore Orioles.