The Milwaukee Brewers may have seen their 11-game winning streak come to a halt, but rookie Jacob Misiorowski made sure to leave his mark Tuesday night. In a 1-0 shutout loss to the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, the 23-year-old flamethrower joined an exclusive club in Brewers pitching history—once again proving he’s more than just a rising prospect.

Misiorowski struck out five batters across the first two innings, continuing a high-octane trend that has quickly defined his rookie campaign. MLB shared a fired-up clip of the right-hander to its official X account (formerly Twitter) after he recorded his fifth strikeout to end the second inning.

“Jacob Misiorowski has 5 strikeouts through 2 innings

Think he's fired up?”

Jacob Misiorowski has 5 strikeouts through 2 innings Think he's fired up? pic.twitter.com/PGlzzFHZLR — MLB (@MLB) July 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Misiorowski delivered an eye-popping stat line, throwing 3.2 innings while allowing three hits, no earned runs, one walk, and striking out seven on just 64 pitches. His fastball averaged 99.5 mph and touched 101.9, overwhelming Mariners hitters before being pulled for workload management.

MLB's Sarah Langs chimed in on the platform and added some historical context, noting how rare this type of performance has been for the Brewers.

“Jacob Misiorowski has had 5+ strikeouts through 2 innings twice this season.

The only pitcher in Brewers history to do so more times in a season: 2009 Yovani Gallardo, 3x.”

With this start, the 23-year-old phenom became just the second pitcher in Brewers franchise history to reach that milestone multiple times in a single year. It further cements his status as one of the breakout arms on the Brewers pitching staff, despite still being under a developmental workload.

The way Misiorowski continues to deliver elite strikeout numbers while staying composed on the mound has quickly made him a fan favorite in Milwaukee. His ability to generate swings and misses at this rate speaks volumes about both his raw talent and long-term ceiling.

Though the Brewers vs. Mariners matchup didn’t go Milwaukee’s way—thanks to Cal Raleigh’s sixth-inning solo home run—the night was still about Misiorowski. It was another example of how the rookie is bringing power and poise to a playoff contender.

Despite the offensive struggles, just two hits and an 0-for-5 mark with runners in scoring position, Milwaukee is tied with the Chicago Cubs for first place in the NL Central at 60-41. For now, the priority is ensuring the “Miz” stays healthy and ready for a potential October spotlight.

The Brewers’ second-round pick from 2022 is now 4-1 with a 2.81 ERA, a 35% strikeout rate, and the kind of velocity that’s turning heads across MLB strikeout records trackers. If this pace continues, Misiorowski may become the face of the Brewers pitching staff faster than anyone expected.