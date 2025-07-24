The Milwaukee Brewers have the best record in baseball at 61-41. After a slow start, they have rocketed up the standings and are set for another postseason appearance. But they have not won a postseason series since 2018, losing five series in a row. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal made a plea for the Brewers to pick up Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez at the MLB trade deadline to help them make a deep run.

“…year after year, the Brewers rebound from any number of impediments – injuries, trades, free-agent departures, losses of managers, coaches and executives – to produce contending teams,” Rosenthal wrote. “This year’s club, featuring the unheralded likes of Isaac Collins, Caleb Durbin, and Andrew Vaughn, to name only a few, should have Attanasio particularly excited.”

Rosenthal went on to say the Brewers do not possess the slug to win in the postseason. “Even with improvement in July, the Brewers entered Wednesday ranked 23rd in slugging percentage, 25th in hard-hit rate, and 30th in barrel percentage. Which is where Suárez would enter the picture.”

Rosenthal admits that the Brewers love Caleb Durbin, who came over in the Devin Williams trade. He has been playing well at third base and is much less expensive than Suarez. But his .378 slugging percentage pales in comparison to Suarez's ridiculous .578 mark. Durbin may be a better defender, which is something the Brewers covet.

Suarez will be one of the most coveted pieces at the MLB trade deadline. The New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Cincinnati Reds, and Seattle Mariners could all use a third baseman. If the Brewers refuse to take on Suarez's entire salary, they will almost certainly fall into last place among those teams.

The Brewers could use another bat at the MLB trade deadline. Will Suarez head to Milwaukee? Or will they find another bat to add?