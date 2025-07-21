The Milwaukee Brewers are streaking during the perfect time of the season, and they are currently on a 10-game winning streak after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second time this year. This is the third time since 1995 that the Brewers have won at least 10 straight, and they're the first club since the 2006 Cardinals and 1994 Braves to sweep a season series from the Dodgers (min. five games).

After their win against the Dodgers, Pat Murphy gave credit to the players on the team that some people just might not know about.

“It’s a bunch of guys nobody’s ever heard of,” Murphy said via Andres Soto of MLB.com. “No disrespect to the great fans of Japan baseball, but they can’t name five guys in our lineup. And that’s just a credit to hungry, hungry players. … I’m still proud of our club and what they did, and how they competed in big situations. A bunch of average Joes.”

The Brewers haven't been on this run because they made any big changes to their team, but players are just streaking at the right time. It’s with players like Isaac Collins and Joey Ortiz who are playing a key part in the team's improved play. Andrew Vaughn, who was traded to the Brewers from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for Aaron Civale, has been playing well. Players are also coming back from injury, such as Blake Perkins, who was activated from the injured list recently after being out since March 24 with a right shin injury.