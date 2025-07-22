The Milwaukee Brewers blanked the Mariners 6-0 to notch their 11th consecutive victory, matching the second-longest winning streak in franchise history. In the process, the Brewers claimed the best record in MLB this late in the season. The dominant win marked their 10th shutout of the season. It also catapulted them to the top of the MLB standings with a league-best 60–40 record. For the first time all year, Milwaukee holds first place outright, and they’ve done it in dramatic fashion.

Not since 1982, 43 years ago, have the Brewers had the best record in baseball this deep into a season, as per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. That same year, Robin Yount and Paul Molitor led the Brewers to their first and only World Series appearance. To say the current club is channeling a bit of that magic would be an understatement.

The last time the Brewers enjoyed a winning streak longer than this? You’d have to rewind to 1987, when Milwaukee opened the season with a stunning 13-0 run. That stretch featured walk-offs, shutouts, and a legendary Easter Sunday comeback. Now, in 2025, the Brewers are putting together a run just as electrifying, perhaps with even bigger implications.

Historically, pitching has been the Brewer's foundation. In fact, Monday’s shutout marked their 10th of the year, and the starting rotation continues to deliver elite-level innings. However, in recent weeks, it’s the offense that’s made the biggest difference. Thanks to timely hitting, smart baserunning, and solid defense, the Brewers have surged ahead to become the first National League team to reach 60 wins.

All things considered, while the national conversation often overlooks the Brewers, this 11-game tear now demands attention. With momentum, health, and belief all aligning at just the right time, Milwaukee’s dreams are beginning to look less like fantasy, and more like prophecy.

And with top prospect Jacob Misiorowski lighting up the radar, he’s posted a 4–1 record with a 2.81 ERA and 33 strikeouts in just 25.2 innings. He also fanned 12 Dodgers in six electric frames. It’s clear that Milwaukee may have just unleashed their next ace. The Brewers look to keep the streak alive as they face the Mariners again.

Can the Brewers keep rewriting the record books and maintain the MLB best record? At this rate, don’t count them out.