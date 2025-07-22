The Milwaukee Brewers are entering the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline in a good spot. Milwaukee has some ups and downs early in the season. However, they have turned it up as of late. Led in part by top prospect Jacob Misiorowski, the Brewers have won 10 straight games and are gunning for an 11th straight victory on Monday against the Seattle Mariners.

Milwaukee's dominance has spanned the entire month of July. The Brewers have lost just three games this month, all in the early days of July. At this time, they are tied with their NL Central rival Chicago Cubs for the best record in the National League. And both teams are one win off the Detroit Tigers for the most in MLB.

Milwaukee has a chance to make a splash at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. For instance, they could add a big power bat to the middle of their lineup. In terms of a specific need, they could stand to add to the left side of their infield. A move for a first baseman isn't entirely out of the question, either.

No matter what, the Brewers could make noise in a few days. With that in mind, here are two top prospects who could be on the move before the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline passes on July 31.

Brett Wichrowski is a trade candidate

The Brewers drafted Brett Wichrowski in the 13th round of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft. He made his professional debut in 2024, starting with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in High-A ball. It did not take long for him to make the move to Double-A, however, and that's where he currently pitches.

Wichrowski did have some issues with his arm down the stretch last season. However, when healthy, he was lighting up the radar gun. He throws a fastball-slider combo that can keep hitters off balance. The Brewers prospect also possesses a solid cutter that cannot be underestimated.

Milwaukee has a lot of organizational depth on the mound. There are a number of pitchers who can make the big leagues at some point. Trading from that surplus makes sense for the Brewers. Wichrowski did have issues with the arm, but he's an intriguing prospect if a rebuilding team is comfortable with his medicals moving forward.

Craig Yoho could interest teams

Another product of the 2023 MLB Draft, Craig Yoho was drafted in the eighth round that year. He has risen quickly through the minor leagues. And he even made his MLB debut in 2025. Yoho didn't perform well, giving up seven runs in seven innings. But he hold a ton of potential.

Yoho's calling card is his nasty changeup. This pitch has a ton of movement that can absolutely fool hitters at the place. It's an especially deceptive pitch considering that it looks very similar to his fastball coming out of his hand. The Brewers prospect also throws a solid slider and cutter to complement the changeup.

Yoho has pitched incredibly well in Triple-A since his demotion. He has pitched to an otherworldly 0.87 ERA in 31 innings so far. Milwaukee certainly has high hopes that he can find his footing at the big league level. However, if the right trade presents itself, Yoho is a piece they need to at least consider moving at the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline.