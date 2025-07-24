Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline, Eugenio Suárez is shaping up to be the biggest bat on the trade block — and insiders are circling the Milwaukee Brewers as one of the most aggressive suitors.

With the July 31 trade deadline looming, the red-hot Brewers are reportedly exploring a major upgrade at third base, and Suárez’s name is front and center. The Brewers' offense has been rolling overall, but the front office is well aware of its weak spot: the left side of the infield. That’s where Suárez, with his National League-leading 36 home runs and MLB-best 86 RBIs, comes in.

Suárez, 33, is slashing .254/.325/.598 this season and continues to mash at a historic pace. Only Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge have more homers in the past calendar year. With Suárez on an expiring $15 million deal, Arizona is widely expected to cash in, especially with the Diamondbacks 5.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot and slipping out of the race.

The Brewers are looking to make a bold deadline move

Brewers GM Matt Arnold, the reigning MLB Executive of the Year, is known for his bold deadline moves — and this might be the splashiest yet. Milwaukee has the pitching depth and farm system flexibility to make it happen. Several trade frameworks have already been floated, with one involving pitching prospect Bishop Letson and infielder Caleb Durbin. Letson, 20, has dominated at High-A with a 1.33 ERA and 0.85 WHIP but is currently on the injured list. Durbin, a 2.1 WAR utility man this season, could give Arizona a bridge option at third until top prospect Jordan Lawlar is fully healthy.

If Arizona isn't sold on Letson’s medicals, another deal could center around right-hander Logan Henderson. The 23-year-old has impressed in the majors (3-0, 1.71 ERA) and has a 3.36 ERA with 82 strikeouts in Triple-A. Given Milwaukee’s rotation depth, moving Henderson might be a price they’re willing to pay for a serious October boost.

Suárez isn’t short on suitors. The Yankees, Cubs, Tigers, Mariners, and Reds have all expressed interest, but Milwaukee stands out as a top fit — both in need and in assets. Still, Arizona GM Mike Hazen has said he’d prefer to buy rather than sell if the D-Backs caught fire. That hasn’t happened. After a sweep by Houston dropped them to three games under .500, reality has started to set in.

With Corbin Burnes out for the season and both Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly entering free agency, Arizona is prioritizing controllable arms. That makes Milwaukee — with its loaded pitching pipeline — a logical trade partner.

Suárez has revitalized his career since nearly being benched in June, morphing into one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball. If Milwaukee pulls the trigger, it could mark the type of impact deal that defines the 2025 deadline — and maybe October, too.