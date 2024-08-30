The Milwaukee Brewers (78-56) exemplified their trademark brand of resiliency on Friday afternoon, eking out a 5-4 extra-innings win versus the Cincinnati Reds (64-71). Though, one player in particular also demonstrated that essential quality after enduring an injury scare in game one of this National League Central doubleheader.

Outfielder Jackson Chourio rolled his ankle while trying to beat out a throw to first base in the fifth inning and needed to be helped off the field. Subsequently, Brewers fans everywhere experienced sharp pains in their head and heart. Luckily, the rookie was back in the field for the bottom half of the fifth and finished with a productive 2-for-5 outing at the plate.

Chourio appears to have dodged a serious injury bullet but is nevertheless sitting out for the night matchup in Great American Ball Park, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. As a precaution, he will undergo more tests and treatment.

That is the best news the fan base could have asked for, more so than the road victory. Securing home field advantage throughout the NL playoffs is obviously appealing, but wins and losses are of secondary importance to health. The Brewers have been comfortably inhabiting the divisional throne for nearly the entire season and currently own a 10-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. While an epic collapse is always a possibility in this fickle sport, Milwaukee should be able to afford a loss or two versus a subpar club.

With All-Star Christian Yelich done for the year, manager Pat Murphy knows how important it is to have Chourio in the lineup come October. The fact that such a comment can even be uttered about a 20-year-old speaks volumes to his value.

Brewers' Jackson Chourio is in a groove

Because of the early growing pains he labored through, Chourio's overall numbers do not exactly jump off the page (batting .273 with 16 home runs, 62 RBIs and .764 OPS in 425 at-bats). His intangibles have remained strong much of the year, though, allowing him to remain impactful while he develops the rest of his game. Everything is coming together nicely in the summer.

Jackson Chourio has hit better than .300 and has at least eight extra-base hits in each of June, July and August. His 18 RBIs this month have been critical for a Brewers group that lost Yelich five weeks ago. The Venezuelan talent is a key part of their identity, which explains why ownership signed him to an $82 million contract before he even took a swing in the MLB.

Chourio blends perfectly with the youthful energy of the Brew Crew. Murphy has other guys he can rely on while the former top prospect heals, as both All-Star catcher William Contreras and iron-man shortstop Willy Adames belted home runs against Cincinnati in Friday's first game (19 and 25, respectively).

Milwaukee has done an incredible job of sidestepping landmines to this point, and it looks like it has done so again.