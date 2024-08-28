Jackson Chourio has no regard whatsoever for the valuable property of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball organization.

The 20-year-old rookie socked his 16th home run of the season Tuesday night with a shot so destructive — nay, inhumane — that it broke the scoreboard at American Family Field. Chourio's majestic act of vandalism traveled 449 feet to put Milwaukee up 2-1 over the San Francisco Giants in the third inning.

That one panel will never be the same.

There are no-doubt home runs and then there are no-doubt home runs that look like they are being hit into space. Chourio's shot off Giants pitcher Logan Webb was the latter. Come to think of it, it's actually pretty rude of the scoreboard for getting in the way of that baseball.

With that homer, Chourio joins only Carlos Correa, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Ronald Acuna Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr. as players in the Statcast era to hit a home run of at least 449 feet in their age 20 season or younger, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.

It's not the first time he has made history. On August 8, Chourio became the youngest player in Brewers history with a multi-home-run game, surpassing Hank Aaron.

In his first Major League season, Chourio has compiled 3.0 bWAR (and counting) in 117 games. More than just a home run hitter, he has also hit for a .273 average with 18 stolen bases.

At 75-55 before Tuesday's game, the Brewers are on the fast track to a postseason bid. Their goal now is to catch the Phillies and Dodgers for the best record in the National League. Every game from here on has a little extra meaning, and every swing is magnified that much more. Chourio has never played in a Major League pennant race, but he is showing that he's made for the moment.

Though the Brewers are near locks to win the NL Central, Chourio has a tough road ahead of him if he wants to win National League Rookie of the Year. That's the downside to debuting at the same time as Paul Skenes and Jackson Merrill. A few more moonshots like that, however, and people will take notice.