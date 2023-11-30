The Milwaukee Brewers are closing in on a long-term deal worth about $80 miliion with top outfield prospect Jackson Chourio.

The Milwaukee Brewers and top centerfield prospect Jackson Chourio are expected to agree on the richest contract ever for a player who has not yet reached the major leagues, and the deal is expected to be for eight guaranteed years with close to $80 million and includes two team options, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Brewers' deal with Jackson Chourio will beat the record deal for a minor league player by about $30 million, which was Luis Robert, who received $50 million from the Chicago White Sox. Chourio has only played six games above the AA level, but the Brewers expect that he can be their center fielder, according to Heyman.

Chourio is the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, and his estimated time of arrival with the Brewers is 2024, according to MLB.com. He is only behind Jackson Holliday of the Baltimore Orioles. The contract is a show of faith, and gives Chourio security for the long-term, but it also could end up being a good bargain for the team if he lives up to expectations.

Being one of the best prospects in baseball, it would be a surprise if Chourio does not play a major role with the Brewers in 2024. It will be interesting to see how he fares with the team. With manager Craig Counsell leaving the organization, Chourio will be part of the new era.

As the Brewers transition away from Craig Counsell and have some uncertainty about players they want to keep or trade this offseason, Chourio will be a vital component to them staying competitive.