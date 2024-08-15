A great day for the Milwaukee Brewers has just turned painfully sour. Star outfielder Christian Yelich will miss the rest of the 2024 MLB season after deciding to undergo back surgery.

He broke the news on his X account (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening, approximately two hours after the Brew Crew earned an exhilarating 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers to clinch the series. “An update I was hoping to avoid,” Yelich posted, along with a video f him detailing the unfortunate situation. “Be back stronger.”

The 2018 MVP is a major reason why Milwaukee (69-52) is cruising towards another National League Central title and has been a pleasant surprise this season. His absence is already being felt, as the club is only a couple games above .500 since he went on the injured list on July 24. He ends 2024 with a .315 batting average, 11 home runs, 21 stolen bases and a .909 OPS in 73 games.

Yelich initially opted to forego having a procedure and instead attempted to endure a rehab process, but as he explains, that option became infeasible. Surgery is set for Friday.

“It just got to the point where it wasn't getting better,” he said. “Tried everything I could, ran out of options and it came time to make a decision… It sucks. There's really no other way to put it. It's terrible, but it's part of sports. These things happen. You get hurt, you get fixed and you get back out there. {You} try to stay as positive as possible about it.”