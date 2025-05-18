The Milwaukee Brewers might be entertaining a lot of calls for one of their stars soon. Milwaukee pitcher Freddy Peralta is expected to be a hot trade commodity if the Brewers are out of the NL Central race in the coming months, per USA Today.

Peralta is the ace of the Brewers staff. On the season, he holds a 4-3 record with a 2.66 ERA. Peralta though has struggled in some of his outings, including a May 12 contest with the Cleveland Guardians.

In that game, Peralta allowed four hits and four earned runs in five plus innings of work. Cleveland beat up on Milwaukee, 5-0.

The Brewers won the NL Central last year, and made the postseason. This year, things are heading in a different direction. The club has a 21-25 record, and sits near the bottom of the division. Only the Pittsburgh Pirates have a worse record in the NL Central this year.

Freddie Peralta has done well with the Brewers

Peralta has been an impressive hurler for the club. He has pitched for the team since the 2018 season, and has worked his entire career with the Brewers.

The hurler has at least 10 wins in three of his last four seasons. One of his strongest years was in 2021, when he went 10-5 with a 2.81 ERA. He pitched a complete game that season, for the only time in his career. He was also named an All-Star in the National League for that campaign.

Peralta has been up-and-down this season for the team. Milwaukee's hurler has allowed at least two runs in three of his last four outings.

There has been some good news, though. Peralta reached 1,000 strikeouts in his career this year. It came during that Guardians game on May 12. Peralta is the fastest pitcher in Brewers history to get to 1,000 strikeouts, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“It means a lot to me,” Peralta said. “I was waiting for this moment and hopefully to keep going and get to the 2,000s. But it means a lot for me and for my family, too, and I'm proud.”

The Brewers face the surging Minnesota Twins on Sunday, with Peralta expected to get the start. Milwaukee has lost seven of their last 10 games.