One day after dealing starter Chris Paddack to the Detroit Tigers, the Minnesota Twins are still working to deal their pitchers.

As MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported via X on Tuesday, “The Twins are not done making trades, after yesterday’s deal with the Tigers. The Cubs, Blue Jays and Dodgers have checked in on the Minnesota bullpen arms.”

That includes closer Jhoan Durán, one of the most popular names on the trade market. In his fourth year in the Majors, Durán has a 2.01 ERA and has allowed just one home run in 49.1 innings pitched.

He may not be the only Minnesota reliever on the move, either. Also on Tuesday, MLB insider Jim Bowden reported some teams were “annoying” the Twins with their persistence.

“The #RedSox #Yankees #BlueJays #Phillies and #Mariners are speed dialing the #Twins at an annoying level with continued interest in Joe Ryan, basically their whole bullpen, Willi Castro and Harrison Bader,” he wrote. “Twins could end up being the headliner at the deadline as talks heat up according to sources.”

Twins OF Harrison Bader is also a trade candidate

It's more than just the Twins' pitchers who may be wearing different uniforms by the end of the week. Morosi indicated that Harrison Bader is a “popular name” in trade talks, as Bowden and numerous others also have in the past few days.

Yes, Bader is a rental on a one-year contract. But he's having a strong season at the plate (112 OPS+) and is a plus defender in centerfield. The Yankees may have a particular need for Bader with Aaron Judge now on the injured list, and Bader has already played in the Bronx, coming over as a deadline acquisition in 2022.

The Mets, whom Bader also played for previously, are interested in a reunion as well. In that case, Jorge Castillo of ESPN speculated Bader would play center, Andy Pages would move to left and Michael Conforto, who isn't hitting, can go to the bench.