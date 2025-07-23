Minnesota Twins reliever Griffin Jax is among the names swirling in trade rumors ahead of the MLB deadline. As a high-leverage arm, Jax understands the business side of the game, and now that reality is hitting close to home. With the Twins exploring moves involving several key players, Jax finds himself at the center of speculation. Yet even as his name circulates in trade talks, his heart remains firmly rooted in Minneapolis.

“Odds are I’m not going to finish my career here,” Jax admitted, reflecting on the looming uncertainty. “That’s just kind of like the trajectory of a lot of high-end relievers. That’s typically the path.”

Griffin Jax’s loyalty to the Twins, who drafted him in 2016, makes his situation especially gut-wrenching. “I’m emotionally torn because a huge part of me wants nothing to do but to spend the rest of my career here,” he said. “This is basically all they’ve known. But at the same time, it’s exciting to see.”

Jax, 30, has quietly become a cornerstone of the Twins bullpen, posting a 3.74 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this season. He’s arbitration-eligible and under Twins control through 2026, which makes him both valuable and vulnerable as the MLB trade deadline approaches. Minnesota’s front office, reportedly influenced by ownership uncertainty and financial recalibration, is weighing potential deals for controllable assets, including Jax.

The Twins aren’t in full teardown mode, yet. Playoff hopes are slipping, and a sale of the team is expected soon. As a result, the front office is shaping its decisions with an eye on both the future and the present. Jax, along with starters Joe Ryan and reliever Jhoan Duran, is drawing interest from contenders.

For now, he remains in uniform and in limbo, preparing for another high-leverage moment. Griffin Jax doesn’t know if it will come in a Twins jersey or somewhere else. If this is indeed the end of the road in Minnesota, Jax is doing his best to savor every moment. He has openly cherished his time with the Twins and promises his feelings for the organization will stay the same, no matter what comes next.