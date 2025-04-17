Jose Miranda has had a tough season so far, and Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli made the decision to demote the third baseman to Triple-A. Miranda's status went from bad to worse when he got hurt carrying water bottles.

Miranda was reportedly carrying a case of water bottles that he almost dropped, according to MLB.com's Matthew Leach. The 26-year-old sprained his left hand while trying to rebalance the bottles.

The injury comes at the worst time for Miranda. He was demoted after a mistake on the base paths on Saturday against the Tigers. The Twins put him on the seven-day injured list, but don't have a timetable for his return.

If there is a silver lining to this situation, it is that Miranda has more time to figure things out. Before his demotion, he was struggling to settle into the 2025 regular season. Through 12 games, Miranda is slashing a measly .167 with just six hits to show for it.

Miranda isn't the only Twin having a rough start to the season. Saturday's loss to the Tigers was the 11th of the season for Minnesota, which sits at 7-12 on the year. When looking at the roster, Miranda and Carlos Correa are the weak points, both batting below .170 on the year, leaving their teammates to pick up the slack offensively.

After a disappointing end to the season saw them fall just short of a playoff spot, the Twins entered 2025 with optimism. Fans expected Royce Lewis and Jose Miranda to join Byron Buxton and Correa as the team's leaders. Instead, the Twins are still trying to figure things out.

Baldelli is on the hot seat after the Twins' collapse last year. A sub-.500 record almost 20 games into 2025 hasn't made it any colder. If the Twins are going to turn things around, they need Miranda and Co. to round back into form.

For now, though, Miranda will continue to recover from his bizarre injury. The Twins can only hope that his time off allows him to return to his former glory.