Luke Keaschall will join the Minnesota Twins and make his MLB debut against the Atlanta Braves. The top prospect for the Twins was called up to the majors as Rocco Baldelli looks for a replacement for the injured Jose Miranda, according to The Athletic.

Minnesota is looking for a new look to help jump-start a team that is off to a slow start. Miranda was sent down to the minor leagues and suffered a freakish injury. Royce Lewis and Matt Wallner are on the IL. Add slow starts for Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton to the mix, and the result is a 7-12 record.

Keaschall's debut is much anticipated by Minnesota fans. The 22-year-old second baseman is one of three top 100 prospects in the Twins organization, according to MLB.com. Impressing in his major league debut could secure Keaschall a spot on Minnesota's everyday lineup.

Baldelli's roster is littered with injuries, although Correa did share some good news with fans after a scary play. When healthy, Minnesota has a talented lineup that can compete in the NL Central. Every team in their division has struggled so far this season, leaving the door wide open.

Allowing Keaschall to make his debut against the Braves is a smart move by Baldelli. Even though they have gotten Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach back from injury, the Braves are one of the most disappointing teams in the MLB.

The Twins prospect will face Bryce Elder, Chris Sale and Grant Holmes in the three-game series against the Braves. The weekend will give Baldelli and the Twins a good idea of where their top 100 prospect is in his development.

Keaschall's performance against the Braves means a lot for a Twins team looking to plug holes in their lineup. However, the Twins are hoping that their prospect can hold down second base until Miranda returns from the minors, fully healed from his hand injury.