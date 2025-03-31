Just hours after Randy Dobnak delivered his best big-league performance in years, the Minnesota Twins are parting ways—at least for now. According to Robert Murray of FanSided, the Twins are designating the veteran right-hander for assignment following Sunday’s 9-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The move is somewhat surprising on the surface. Dobnak tossed 5 1/3 innings in relief, allowing just one run after starter Bailey Ober was tagged for eight earned runs in less than three frames. But roster management can be ruthless, and with Minnesota needing a fresh arm in the bullpen, Dobnak became the odd man out.

“This is the business side of baseball,” one AL executive said anonymously. “You can pitch well and still get moved—it’s about flexibility, not always performance.”

Dobnak, 30, is in the final guaranteed season of a five-year, $9.25 million extension signed in March 2021. Since that deal, he's only appeared in 20 MLB games due to injuries and inconsistent performance. He missed the entire 2022 and 2023 seasons at the major league level, spending most of that time either rehabbing or in Triple-A.

Twins make roster moves early into the 2025 season

His contractual situation adds layers to the decision. Because Dobnak has already been outrighted once, he has the right to reject another outright assignment and elect free agency—but doing so would mean forfeiting the remaining money owed to him: a $3 million salary in 2025 and a $1 million buyout on a $6 million club option for 2026.

Given that, Dobnak is expected to accept a likely outright assignment if he clears waivers. It’s unlikely another club will claim him given the financial commitment attached. For the Twins, this setup provides a bit of maneuverability, essentially allowing them to cycle Dobnak on and off the roster when they need bulk innings or a spot starter.

Despite a rocky few years, Dobnak showed signs of improvement last season at Triple-A St. Paul, where he logged 133 1/3 innings with a 4.25 ERA and a strong 57% groundball rate. Though his strikeout numbers remain modest, his ability to keep the ball on the ground could keep him in the mix as a depth option going forward.

Sunday’s outing was a reminder that he still has value. While Ober struggled with diminished energy following a recent illness, Dobnak entered in long relief and stabilized the game, saving Minnesota’s bullpen from being overworked early in the season.

For Dobnak, this marks yet another twist in what has been an unpredictable journey. From undrafted free agent to playoff starter in 2019, to injury-plagued struggles, to a brief redemption story on Sunday—his story is far from over.

And for the Twins, Dobnak might not be gone long. If he clears waivers, he’ll return to Triple-A St. Paul with $4 million in guaranteed money still on the table and the possibility of another call-up waiting in the wings.