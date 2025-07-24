When the Minnesota Twins brought Harrison Bader in, they valued his defense. Unfortunately for them, he mistimed his dive to catch a line drive from Freedie Freeman on Wednesday. He couldn't make the catch and the Twins lost in walk-off fashion. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts scored the final two runs to give the Dodgers a 4-3 win.

The loss gave Los Angeles the series win over Minnesota, and they celebrated the win on the field.

The loss is a heartbreaker for the Twins and their fanbase in a time where every game counts. After Freeman walked them off, Minnesota is almost five games out of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. After the Twins dominated in May, they have regressed back to normal. So far in the second half, Minnesota has lost both of their series since the All-Star break.

Twins fans took to social media to air their frustration after the game ended.

“This will be a highlight loss for years and years,” one fan said. “You will see this loss everywhere everytime and it will play a part in the couple years coming.”

“That Twins loss should just about do it for 2025,” another posted. “Sell what you can and plan for 2026.”

“Looking long term, today’s Twins loss is just a blip on the radar of life,” another said. “Looking short term, today’s Twins loss is a full on punch to the nuts type of L that potentially will impact what this team looks like on August 1.”

“Tough loss for the Twins today to end a disappointing 2-4 trip,” one fan complained. “Mediocrity is painful.”



“That was the most Minnesota Twins loss of all time,” one claimed.

The Twins have been on both ends of walk-off hits this season. Despite their admirable comeback attempt, Bader's miss robbed the team of their 50th win of the season. Now, it is up to Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli to refocus his team before they take on the Washington Nationals this weekend.