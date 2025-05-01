The Minnesota Twins pitchers have found themselves at the center of unwanted attention after their latest loss to the Cleveland Guardians. With seven total MLB errors, Minnesota pitchers now lead the league in miscues from the mound, a worrying trend that could have real consequences moving forward, according to The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman on X, formerly Twitter.

“Twins pitchers have committed an MLB-high seven errors,” Gleeman wrote. “The other 29 teams have an average of 2.2 errors committed by their pitchers.”

And after Sunday's loss to Cleveland, that number has taken on more context. Pablo López, the team's ace, is now responsible for three of those errors, the most by any pitcher in the league. Behind him, relievers Jorge Alcala, Griffin Jax, Louis Varland, and Justin Topa each have one, contributing to a troubling picture of defensive struggles on the mound.

While pitchers aren't expected to field like shortstops, these blunders are putting the Twins' defense under increased pressure. Defensive lapses can extend innings, give up extra bases, and ultimately, cost wins. Against elite teams like the Guardians, these small mistakes are often the difference.

It's not just about fielding percentage, it's about momentum. Every botched ground ball or mistimed throw feeds the opposing lineup and exhausts your own. As these MLB errors pile up, opponents may start testing Twins pitchers more aggressively with bunts and base running tactics.

The coaching staff will need to address these pitcher defense issues directly. That could mean extra reps during field practice, emphasis on game-speed reaction drills, or even mental reset strategies for hurlers like López, who's usually known more for his command than his glove.

The Twins' defense is capable of improvement, and with over half the season ahead, there's time to correct course. But the spotlight is now firmly on the mound – not for what's being thrown, but for what's being mishandled.