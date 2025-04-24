Carlos Correa isn't mincing words about his early-season slump at the plate. The Minnesota Twins shortstop gave an unfiltered assessment of his swing this week, bluntly stating, “I'm dealing with my swing sucks now,” via Dan Hayes of The Athletic.

Despite feeling physically healthy, Correa admitted the results haven't been what he or the Twins expected. Frustration is building, but the former All-Star remains focused on the process rather than panicking as he works through mechanical adjustments with the coaching staff.

The 30-year-old veteran is hitting below his usual standard, struggling to find rhythm and drive the ball consistently. However, Correa emphasized that his struggles aren't rooted in pain or fatigue. Instead, it's about finding timing and balance.

“It's not like I'm going out and striking out three times a night,” he said, “There's been some good contact, some good ABs. It's just the consistency is not quite there and that's what we're trying to find.”

For a player with his pedigree, returning to form may be a matter of inches rather than overhauls.

That inconsistency has mirrored the Twins' own offensive performance this season. Minnesota's lineup, expected to contend in the AL Central, has lacked the spark and run production needed to stay competitive.

With Correa being one of the key figures in their batting order, his ability to turn things around could be pivotal in igniting the team's overall momentum. The pressure is mounting, and the clubhouse is leaning on its veterans to right the ship.

Correa's candid self-criticism may also reflect his leadership style, holding himself accountable as a tone-setter in the clubhouse. The former All-Star still has time to find his swing, and history suggests he will, as he is known for his postseason pedigree and clutch performances. Correa's bat heating up could shift the Twins' trajectory fast.

Until then, fans and teammates alike will be watching closely to see if “sucks” turns into slugging. Correa may not feel far off, but in a sport of inches, every swing counts.