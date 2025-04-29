ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Minnesota Twins look to get the win on the road in Cleveland to take on the Guardians in game two of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Twins-Guardians prediction and pick.

Twins-Guardians Projected Starters

Pablo Lopez vs. Luis Ortiz

Pablo Lopez – (2-1) with a 2.08 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Lopez earned the win against the Angels on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters across five innings.

2025 Road Splits: Lopes has been dominant away from home, where he is 1-1 with a 1.62 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across 16.2 innings.

Luis Ortiz- (2-3) with a 5.96 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP

Last Start: Ortiz took the loss Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing four runs on five hits and five walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out eight.

2025 Home Splits: Ortiz has been up and down at home to start the season, where he is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 10 innings.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Guardians Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: -136

Cleveland Guardians:+1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How To Watch Twins vs. Guardians

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: MLB Extra Innings

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pablo López and the Minnesota Twins have a clear edge heading into Wednesday’s matchup against Luis Ortiz and the Cleveland Guardians. López has been outstanding in 2025, posting a 2-1 record with a 2.08 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP over his first five starts. Even after a brief stint on the injured list, he returned strong in his rehab outing and has continued to display elite command and strikeout ability, tallying 20 strikeouts so far. His consistency atop the rotation is a stabilizing force for a Twins team looking to gain ground in the AL Central.

In contrast, Luis Ortiz has struggled to find his footing this season. The Guardians’ right-hander holds a 2-3 record with a 5.96 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, and while he’s shown flashes of strikeout potential, he’s been prone to giving up runs and allowing baserunners. Ortiz’s last outing saw him surrender four runs in just 4.1 innings, and his overall command remains a concern. With López’s proven track record and Ortiz’s inconsistency, expect the Twins’ offense to capitalize on scoring opportunities and López to set the tone, leading Minnesota to a crucial road victory over Cleveland.

Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Ortiz and the Cleveland Guardians are primed to pull off a win against Pablo López and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, thanks to a combination of Ortiz’s strikeout upside and a surging Guardians lineup. Ortiz, despite a 2-3 record and 5.96 ERA, boasts an impressive 10.9 K/9 rate over 25.2 innings, showing he can miss bats at an elite level. If he harnesses his command and keeps the ball in the park, Ortiz is capable of shutting down a Twins offense that has been inconsistent and heavily reliant on a few key hitters.

The Guardians’ offense, meanwhile, is heating up at the right time. Steven Kwan has been on a tear, batting .410 over his last ten games and extending his hitting streak to 11 games, while José Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo continue to provide power and timely hitting. Cleveland’s lineup has shown the ability to string together hits and capitalize on scoring opportunities, which will be crucial against López. With Ortiz’s strikeout potential and the Guardians’ offensive momentum, Cleveland has the tools to outduel the Twins and hand López a rare loss at Progressive Field.

Final Twins-Guardians Prediction & Pick

Wednesday’s matchup between Pablo López and the Twins against Luis Ortiz and the Guardians at Progressive Field projects to be a tightly contested, high-scoring affair. Both teams enter with similar recent form, each going 6-4 in their last 10 games-but the Twins have shown a slightly stronger offense, averaging 5.1 runs per game compared to the Guardians’ 4.0. López has been sharp this season with a 2.08 ERA over 21.2 innings, while Ortiz, despite a 5.96 ERA, has demonstrated strikeout upside with a 10.9 K/9 rate.

The Guardians’ offense is led by Steven Kwan, who’s riding an 11-game hitting streak and batting .410 over his last 10 games, while José Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo add power threats. However, Cleveland’s pitching staff has struggled lately, with a 5.54 ERA over their last 10 games, and the team is just 1-4 in its last five contests. Still, home-field advantage and recent betting trends suggest a close game, with a Guardians win.

Final Twins-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Guardians (+116), Over 7.5 (-110)