The MLB trade deadline is a little over a week away, and the Minnesota Twins could be a team to monitor closely.

The Athletic’s Aaron Gleeman recently noted that while the Twins could be sellers before the end of the month, it might be challenging to trade center fielder Byron Buxton and shortstop Carlos Correa.

“Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa have full no-trade clauses in their contracts, which means they can’t be traded unless they want to be. Their deals each have three guaranteed seasons remaining after this one, with Buxton owed about $50 million and Correa owed about $105 million,” Gleeman wrote.

“In terms of potential trade value, their situations are very different. Buxton is a healthy, thriving All-Star, ranking in the AL’s top five for homers, steals, OPS and bWAR to dramatically outperform his $15 million salary. Correa is having a career-worst year, producing 0.2 bWAR while making $36 million.”

“If the Twins were to shop Buxton, his market would be substantial, but he’s their best and most popular player and has made it clear he wants to spend his entire career in Minnesota. Even if the Twins were to shop Correa, it could be difficult to find a taker for his contract, let alone to get value in return.”

Minnesota currently owns a 48-52 record. They are more than 10 games back of the American League Central’s top spot and five games back of the final Wild Card spot.

Outside of Buxton and Correa, the Twins could look to deal outfielder Harrison Bader, utility player Willi Castro, and reliever Danny Coulombe. These individuals are set to become free agents after the season concludes, and could be seen as rentals with upside.

Reports have also circulated that closer Jhoan Duran has drawn interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Twins might have already failed to show they are worthy of additions. But, it remains to be seen how much they will attempt to unload.