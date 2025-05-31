Milwaukee Brewers star William Contreras has reached a major career milestone: his 500th MLB hit. He achieved this in the first inning of their opener against the NL-leading Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Even better, the Brewers sealed the game with a 6–2 victory. The official X account of the Brewers celebrated the milestone.

The moment unfolded after Christian Yelich struck out against Phillies pitcher Taijuan Walker. Brice Turang was already on third, and Jackson Chourio stood on first. With a three-ball, one-strike count, Contreras grounded out; nevertheless, Turang managed to score, and Chourio advanced. Subsequently, Sal Frelick followed with a hit that drove in Chourio, giving Milwaukee an early 2–0 lead.

As of today, Contreras has 501 career hits, 73 home runs, and 25 RBIs. Moreover, his career batting average stands at .273. For the 2025 season alone, he has collected 46 hits, five home runs, and holds a .240 average.

Contreras began his professional journey by signing with the Atlanta Braves as an international free agent in 2015. After progressing through the minors, he debuted on July 24, 2020, as a backup catcher. Remarkably, the very next day, he recorded his first MLB hit in a 10th-inning rally, leading to a 5–3 win over the Mets. In 2021, he hit his first home run against the Nationals and, importantly, helped Atlanta win its first World Series title since 1995.

He earned his first All-Star selection in 2022. However, that December, a three-team trade sent him to the Brewers. Specifically, the Brewers landed Contreras, Joel Payamps, and Justin Yeager, while the Braves received Sean Murphy. Meanwhile, the Athletics acquired Esteury Ruiz, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, Manny Piña, and Royber Salinas.

Since arriving in Milwaukee, Contreras has become a cornerstone player. Not only did he earn a second All-Star appearance, but he also claimed his first All-MLB First Team nod. Last season, he finished fifth in MVP voting and, as a result, helped the Brewers capture their second straight NL Central title.

Currently, the Brewers sit third in the NL Central with a 30–28 record. Therefore, to secure a playoff spot, they will need to push harder in the coming weeks. As they continue their series against the Phillies, fans are eager to see whether Contreras can help lead Milwaukee on another postseason run.